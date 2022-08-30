Tuesday, 30 August 2022

The 100th anniversary of the August 30 Victory Day* is being celebrated with ceremonies across the country today.

The ceremony which was held on Dr. Fazıl Küçük Boulevard, began with the National Anthem and the raising of flags and inspecting the assembled military units.

A speech was given by an officer on behalf of the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command, following which, President Ersin Tatar also gave a speech. The ceremony ended with a parade.

*Victory Day, also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day, is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the decisive victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, on 30 August 1922. It is also observed by North Cyprus.

