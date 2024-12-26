LGC News logo

70 Traffic Accidents in a Single Week

The General Directorate of Police (PGM) reported that 70 traffic accidents occurred across the country between December 16 and December 22.

One accident resulted in a death, while 13 caused injuries. In total, one person died, and 19 others were injured.

The main causes of the accidents were speeding (23 incidents), careless driving (16), failure to yield at intersections (14), tailgating (10), and other forms of negligence (7). The total damage from these accidents was estimated at 4.6 million TL.

By region, 21 accidents happened in Kyrenia, 17 in Nicosia, 15 in Famagusta, 9 in İskele, and 8 in Güzelyurt.
Traffic Inspections

Between December 16 and December 22, police checked 12,724 vehicles. Out of these, 2,240 drivers were reported for violations, 256 vehicles were banned from traffic, and 11 drivers were arrested.

 

Kibris Postasi

