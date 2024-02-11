Traffic police inspected 2,148 drivers yesterday, 299 of whom were cited for speeding, Kibris Postasi reports.

There were 26 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol, two cases of driving with a licence and insurance, 24 were driving while using a mobile phone and one driver who ignored the traffic lights.

A total of 450 drivers were reported for various traffic crimes, including dangerous driving and not obeying police stop orders, 4 for driving without insurance, 22 for driving without a driving licence, 2 for driving with insufficient lights and 69 for other traffic crimes. Legal action was taken against them.

Meanwhile, two drivers were arrested during the traffic checks and 50 vehicles were banned from the road.

Kibris Postasi