Turkish Cypriots now have until 31 December to be able to apply for the European Digital Covid Certificate, Yeniduzen reported.

The system created in the south to issue the “European Digital Covid Certificate” to Turkish Cypriots has been extended until the end of the year.

Turkish Cypriots who have been fully vaccinated wishing to obtain the digital vaccination certificate can continue to visit https://www.cyprian.org/ or they can apply at ://edvc.moh.gov.cy/

