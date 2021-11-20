LGC News logo

Accident Temporarily Closes Kyrenia Mountain Road

  12 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Accident on Kyrenia Mountain Road Two people were injured in an accident that took place near the Boğazköy picnic area on the Kyrenia – Nicosia Main Road, Yeniduzen reported.

 The accident occurred when the driver, 22-year-old Aydın Neni, lost control of the steering on the wet road and the vehicle struck the curbstones on the opposite side of the road. A passenger in the vehicle named 28-year-old İmam Meriç, was also injured. Both driver and passenger were taken to hospital.

The main road was closed temporarily until the overturned vehicle was towed away. A number of motorists used the old Kyrenia-Boğazköy road until the road was cleared.

Yeniduzen

