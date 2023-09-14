Thursday, 14 September 2023

A fire broke out in an apartment on Temel Şimşir Street in Kyrenia on Wednesday afternoon, Kibris Postasi reports.

Reportedly a slipper which was left on an electric cooker which was switched on at the time, caught fire and partly damaged the stove and caused damage to the walls from the smoke.

The manager of the apartment block and the fire brigade extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, a field in Famagusta caught fire burning 13 trees and damaging 100 metre-long irrigation pipes.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Kibris Postasi