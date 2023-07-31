Monday, 31 July 2023

Following a number of fires over the last three years at the Güngör General Solid Waste Storage Facility, the Ministry of the Interior has announced it has terminated its contract with the Doğru Tasarım Company who was managing the site, Kibris Postasi.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police filed a complaint against the Doğru Tasarım Company, for negligence.

On March 8, 2022, a decision was taken by the Council of Minister to privatise the storage facility. The site had become a threat to public health and was creating environmental damage because of the number of fires breaking out on the site.

Environmental groups have been calling on the government to act in this matter.

Meanwhile, a temporary sealed tender is on offer for the contract to manage the waste site.

