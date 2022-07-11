Monday, 11 July 2022

A group of activists gathered at the Escape Beach Club after a father posted on social media that his children were not permitted to eat sandwiches that they brought to the beach because it was not purchased from the restaurant and they were asked to leave the beach, Yeniduzen reported.

This incident prompted a reaction by the Free Sea: Beaches are for the People activists who arrived at the Beach Club today to protest with the slogan ‘Get your sandwich and come’.

Activists have been protesting such actions by hotels and beach clubs for the past 10 years. In April 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that the public had the right of access to all beaches free of charge unless facilities on offer were used.

Yeniduzen