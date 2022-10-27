Thursday, 27 October 2022

The Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Documentary Film Festival of Cyprus (AEI Cyprus Film Festival) celebrates this year five years of existence and cultural contribution, with a rich and diverse programme that includes the screening of 60 Cypriot and foreign documentaries, presentations and debates on topics related to archaeology and film in Cyprus.

In the current year’s edition of the AEI Film Festival, the presence of films from the Turkish Cypriot community, is even richer than of the previous four years with the participation of three unique documentary films that will be screened under the NATIONAL SECTION of the Festival, on Sunday the 6th of November in the presence of the creators.

After the screening of each film, the filmmakers will have the opportunity to share with the audience their views for about 20 minutes and with the assistance of an interpreter. To book your seat please send an SMS to 0035799694407 or send an email to: aei.filmfesti-

[email protected]

Early booking is advised.

AEI Press Release