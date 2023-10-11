Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Afrika newspaper has been acquitted again following the Office of the Public Prosecutor’s attempt to get an original decision made by the court in favour of the newspaper, annulled, Yeniduzen reports.

The appeal was against the court decision in the case of a cartoon published by Afrika which led to the accusation of “insulting a foreign statesmen” and “driving a wedge between TRNC and Turkey“.

Afrika newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief Şener Levent and journalist Ali Osman Tabak were acquitted in May 2019.

Making a statement in front of the court, Levent described the court’s decision as an “historic” decision and stated that the same case was filed on his behalf in Ankara, and that he had been sentenced to one year in prison in the case heard in his absence, but he also was acquitted there.

Yeniduzen