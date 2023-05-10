Wednesday, 10 May 2023

People who own property in Maraş/Varosha are to be discouraged from selling their property, the head of the Greek Cypriot Hoteliers’ Association said, Yeniduzen reports.

President of the hoteliers’ association Haris Loizidis said that “There are specific agreements put forward but not yet implemented for the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in Maraş“.

Loizidis said that intermediaries had made offers for the sale of properties in the closed city of Maraş and negotiated with many property owners, adding that most of the mediators are Greek Cypriots. “These are mainly real estate agents that market properties in ‘free’ zones“.

The topic was discussed at a meeting held at the Cyprus Hoteliers’ Association with the participation of the Famagusta Municipality representative.

Loizidis noted that a seven-person committee had been established to discuss the whole issue with official institutions and stated that the aim was to encourage property owners not to sell their properties.

Earlier reports say that a Turkish Cypriot businessman was in negotiations to purchase three hotels in Maraş

Yeniduzen