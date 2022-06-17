Friday, 17 June 2022

The Air Traffic Controllers’ Union (HTKS), is holding a 23-hour strike on Saturday, 18 June from 9.00 to 08:00 the next day in protest against the UBP/DP/YDP coalition government’s stance on the cost of living and democracy, Yeniduzen reported.

Chairman of the HTKS Board of Directors, Cem Kapısız in a harshly critical written statement, said that employees’ salaries are decreasing in value on a daily basis. The statement also went on to criticise the coalition’s stance on democracy and that all decisions were made by Ankara.

His statement reads as follows:

“The incompetence of the UBP-DP-YDP government continues to be attributed to the public and employees. The salaries of the employees are melting day by day, and the miserable order that is tried to be accustomed to the people becomes so much more unlivable.

“Have you ever thought about how the minimum wage worker makes a living on 6000 TL? Can you touch the bosses and the capital as you manage to collect taxes from the people and to put your hand in the pocket of the people every time you get stuck?

“Instead of protecting your purchasing power in the face of the increase in foreign currency and the hikes caused by your incompetence, you are trying to close the deficit of the finance by taking from the employees.

“Democracy, justice, and constitutional order have never been so butchered. Government Institutions have never been so incapable of providing services. You have exploited and damaged all institutions.

“While all this is going on, you are touching our nerve endings by shouting independence, sovereignty and stability as if you have achieved something without shame. We can no longer tolerate your uselessness, your incompetence, your exploitation of the people and your destruction of us day by day”.

“You cannot take even the smallest decision without consulting Ankara. You apply Ankara’s impositions with absolute obedience, without thinking of the people”.

Yeniduzen