Saturday, 23 September 2023

A warning strike by Air Traffic Controllers to be held on Sunday has been banned by the government for 60 days, Famagusta News Agency reports.

The Air Traffic Controllers’ Union called for the strike in protest against long-standing problems. The union stated that “when Ercan Airport was privatised, in addition to the transfer of operation of the terminal building, all expenses incurred during the provision of air traffic services were transferred to the operating company under the new contract.

“We have been experiencing constant problems in service at Ercan Air Traffic Control Centre since 2012. From heating/cooling systems to lighting, from equipment/materials to building maintenance, from navigation/meteorological devices to updating the systems we provide air traffic service to, all costs have been saved.

“Despite the warnings made by our union for years, state authority has disregarded these and the expenses for maintenance, repair and renewal requested by the union have been rejected or postponed by the private company”.

The union also called for an increase in the £8 allowance required for rent and daily expenses for personnel sent to Ankara for training.

The government announced the ban in the Official Gazette on the grounds that the strike would be disruptive to flights and that the service was essential.

Famagusta News Agency