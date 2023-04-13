Thursday, 13 April 2023

Kib-Tek has requested a team of electrical workers from private Turkish energy company AKSA to visit the Teknecik Power Station in order to address power cuts which have been ongoing for days, following a 16 day strike by El-Sen union, Kibris Postasi reports.

Meanwhile, extensive security measures were put in place at the power plant.

The Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (El-Sen), which has been taking action to protest against an amendment to the Public Procurement Law for the last two weeks, gathered at the power plant with its members and lit a fire as a team from AKSA entered the power plant to fix the malfunctions.

Deputy General Manager of Kib-Tek Dalman Aydın, stated that it was decided by Kib-Tek to bring in private electrical engineers to fix the faults in the Teknecik generators.

Aydın stated that there are eight diesel generators at Teknecik, one of which is inoperable, two others are functioning, while the remaining five generators require maintenance work.

The aim is to complete maintenance work and put those generators into operation, he said.

In a separate article, Kibris Postasi reports that Kib-Tek’s Regional Manager for Nicosia district Topal Arıca, resigned this evening, reportedly because he was under an inordinate amount of pressure.

Kibris Postasi