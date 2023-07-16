Sunday, 16 July 2023

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has issued a NOTAM banning all air sports and drone flights within TRNC airspace from 10:45 am on 17 July 2023 to 21.00 on 19 July 2023, Kibris Postasi reports.

This NOTAM was published to ensure flight safety before and during the aerial displays by Solo Türk, which will be held to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the 20 July 1974 Peace Operation.

While the NOTAM is valid, paragliding, parasailing and similar air sports and drone flights will not be permitted.

Kibris Postasi