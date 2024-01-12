Chinese national Yanxi Xia, who applied for TRNC citizenship and has now been designated as an “banned immigrant’, met with the then Minister of Health Dr. Ali Pilli and former Rector of Kyrenia American University Serhat Akpınar (DP), in 2020, Yeniduzen reports.

In 2020, he applied for TRNC citizenship and donated a ventilator to the Ministry of Health and received a promise of “investment support”.

These events occurred shortly before Interpol put Xia under a ‘red notice’ after the Chinese government applied to Interpol for his arrest.

Following the discovery that Xia was an alleged criminal, the Council of Ministers met and decided to declare him a “banned immigrant”.

According to press reports published in 2020, Xia first met with Ali Pilli and “donated a ventilator” to the Ministry of Health, and then met with Serhat Akpınar and “agreed on cooperation between the TRNC and China“.

Dr. Pilli who was health minister at that time said, “I will support his investments“.

He said the following: “This assistance from our Chinese brothers is a contribution to humanity. As the Minister of Health, I am ready to provide all kinds of support for any contribution and investment they will make to this country”.

Additionally, former rector and founder of Kyrenia American University, Serhat Akpınar stated that after his meeting with Xia, a decision was made for cooperation between the TRNC and China, with the focus on education and tourism.

It is now anticipated that Xia will be deported to Turkey.

