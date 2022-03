Saturday, 19 March, 2022.

Kib-Tek announced that there will be alternating power cuts throughout the country today until the faults on machinery have been repaired, Yeniduzen reported.

Kib-Tek said that there was a shortfall of 70 megawatts of power because of faults on a generator at the Teknecik power plant and faults on two generators at the AKSA power plant.

Repair work has begun and is expected to last the whole day.

Yeniduzen