Friday, 22 April 2022

Kib-Tek announced yesterday that there would be one-hour alternating power cuts across the country between 5.30pm and 11pm, Kibris Postasi reported.

As previously reported, the latest delivery of fuel from Israel was rejected on the grounds that it was of poor quality. This has left the Teknecik power station with only two-days supply of fuel to produce electricity.

