Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Alternating power cuts have resumed after two units at the AKSA power plant malfunctioned, Yeniduzen reports.

Kib-Tek’s Chairman of the Board Hüseyin Pasha stated that there was no shortage of fuel at the Teknecik power station and stocks would last for six weeks, after a fuel delivery was made.

He said there had been an increase in the demand for electricity because of a drop in air temperatures.

Yeniduzen