Thursday, 24 August 2023

South Cyprus has begun to supply electricity to North Cyprus again as of this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

The south has had problems meeting its own energy requirements because of fuel problems and temporarily suspended supplying the north.

However, as of this morning it has supplied 15 MW of electricity, Kib-Tek Chairman of the Board Hüseyin Pasha stated. He went on to say that diplomatic initiatives have been launched to increase this supply to 40 MW.

For a long time, south Cyprus has been meeting the 70 MW shortfall, which state-owned Teknecik Power Plant could not produce because of a lack of investment and maintenance.

When the south began having its own problems, the TRNC was plunged into darkness. Meanwhile, alternating power cuts will continue today. These will last until noon, Kib-Tek’s chairman said.

He also stated that Teknecik was waiting on a spare part to arrive.

Yeniduzen