Tuesday, 6 September 2022

An ambulance driver has been arrested for his part in a traffic accident in Nicosia on Sunday night, Yeniduzen reported.

Mehmet Ali Ulaş, (28) was trying to overtake a car driven by Ayşe Tarhun (69) on Raif Denktaş Street at around 20.40, when the two vehicles collided.

According to the police report, the ambulance, which veered off the road from the impact of the collision, then crashed into a garden wall on the right of the road.

The driver of the car was injured in the accident as was the patient Süheyla Vural (88), who was being conveyed by the ambulance to the hospital.

Süheyla Vural remains under observation in hospital and the driver of the car struck by the ambulance, Ayşe Tarhun, is in the intensive care unit following surgery.

The ambulance driver was arrested and the police are continuing their investigation into that accident.

Yeniduzen