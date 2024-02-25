An ambulance struck a donkey while travelling the Dipkarpaz – Yenierenköy main road last night, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident occurred at around 9.45 pm on Saturday, when the ambulance, which was headed towards Yenierenköy while carrying a patient, ran into a herd of wild donkeys*.

Neither the driver, Hosrof Tanışman (51) nor the patient were injured.

The ambulance was badly damaged and the donkey ran away following the accident.

Kibris Postasi

*There is a population of around 1,000 wild donkeys. Which are under the protection of the Turkish Cypriot government. They are free to wander in herds over an area of 300 square kilometres (120 square miles) [Wiki]