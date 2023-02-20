Monday, 20 February 2023

The Fitzwilliam Museum is holding an exhibition of terracotta figures discovered in Akdeniz (Agia Eirini) in 1929, according to a BBC report.

It will be the first time that the figurines called the ‘terracotta army of Cyprus’ will be on display in the UK.

Agia Eirini or Agia Irini [Akdeniz] is a village located on Güzelyurt Bay, approximately 10 km north of Güzelyurt (Morphou).

In 1929, over 2,000 votive figurines, including human figures, sphinxes and horse-drawn chariots dating from the 7th century BC, were discovered at the Sanctuary of Agia Eirini by the Swedish-Cyprus Expedition.

A number of these figurines will form part of an exhibition, which explores the art and culture of Cyprus, Crete and Sardinia.

BBC