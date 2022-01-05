Hospital patients are devastated, coronavirus case numbers are increasing, and health workers are also devastated, former chief physician at Dr Akçiçek State Hospital in Kyrenia and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) deputy candidate, Dr Ceyhun Birinci said on social media, Kibris Postasi reported on Wednesday.

Noting that the money for the Presidential Complex is already available, referring to the forthcoming general election, he said, “Enough is enough, you will go soon.”

On Tuesday, Kibris Postasi in a separate report, wrote that President of the Pharmacists’ Association Umut Öksüz, had criticised the lack of a budget for medicine, adding that doctors were paying for many medical consumables in hospitals out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, a budget of 586 million Turkish Lira has been allocated for building a new TRNC Assembly and Presidency, he said.

