Tuesday, 1 March, 2022.

The President of Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers Association (KITOB) Dimağ Çağıner posted his reaction to the electricity hike on social media, Kibris Postasi reported.

Noting that the new coalition government has no tourism policy or planning in place and that flights to and from Turkey are very expensive, he said that 95 percent of tourists fly to Larnaca in the south.

Çağıner said that the cost of living had increased by 100 percent and that electricity prices had increased threefold.

Addressing the government he said: “In this case, let’s give you the keys so you can manage the hotels. Those responsible for solving problems are a burden to us. Both an external embargo and an internal embargo are being imposed.“

Kibris Postasi