Wednesday, 20 July 2022

On the 48th anniversary of the Peace Operation that brought freedom and security to the Turkish Cypriots, “July 20 Peace and Freedom Day” is being celebrated with ceremonies and activities across the country today, Kibris Postasi reported.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived this morning to participate in the celebrations.

Additionally, the 13th Dawn Watch was held at Yavuz Landing Beach in Alsancak last night.

Wreath Laying at the Atatürk Monument

The first ceremony in Nicosia was held at 08:30 in front of the Atatürk Monument. The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths, a moment of silence and the National Anthem was sung. At the end of the ceremony President Ersin Tatar signed the special memorial book.

Official March Past

An official parade was held on Fazıl Küçük Boulevard this morning.

The ceremony began with a moment’s silence, the National Anthem, the hoisting of the flags, the inspection of the ceremonial units and the celebration of the people’s holiday, the flags brought from Yavuz Landing Beach were presented to the President of the Republic, Ersin Tatar

Attending the ceremony was the representative of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ersin Tatar. After President Tatar’s speeches, there was a folk dance show and parade.

Ceremonies have been held in Famagusta, Kyrenia, Güzelyurt, İskele and Lefke on the 48th anniversary of the Peace Operation.

Famagusta Port

Turkish vessels TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sokullu Mehmet Paşa are anchored in Famagusta Port and will remain there until 23 July.

Kyrenia Port

Turkish frigate TCG Giresun and submarine TCG Burakreis are lying at Kyrenia Port as part of the ceremonies.

Activities that started in the past days for 20th July Peace and Freedom Day will continue today and for the next few days.

Kibris Postasi