The owner of Cyprus Massachusetts Centre of Innovation, Tolga Atılgan, was arrested yesterday in connection with the fake diploma investigation, Kibris Postasi reports.

Atılgan was arrested while entering North Cyprus.

As the investigation into fake university diplomas and fraud continues, the number of arrests is going up.

Tolga Atılgan’s actions were uncovered in a Higher Education Planning and Supervision Agency (YÖDAK) inspection a while ago.

He was taken to Nicosia Police Station.

Kibris Postasi