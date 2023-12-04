Monday, 4 December 2023

A passenger in a vehicle died following a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Alsancak bypass road yesterday evening, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening when driver Zeka Saldam (28) while travelling at speed in the right-hand lane, attempted to change lane without due care. He struck the car directly in front of him being driven by Seval Özharun (64), on the left rear side.

At the same time a vehicle which had just moved into the left lane was also struck by Saldam’s car on the right rear side.

Due to the impact of the collision, Seval Özharun’s car was forced to the right and hit a lighting pole on the centre divide. The car then veered into the opposite lane and overturned.

Seval Özharun, and passengers Dilek Gokyay (55) and Sevgül Şinasi (63) were injured. Sadly, Sevgül Şinasi, despite all attempts to save her by staff at Dr. Akçiçek State Hospital in Kyrenia, lost her life. Meanwhile the driver Seval Özharun and his other passenger Dilek Gokyay are being treated at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

The driver who caused the accident, Zeka Saldam, was arrested, and a police investigation is underway.

Yeniduzen