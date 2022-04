Sunday, 24 April 2022

A 68-year-old coronavirus patient has died at the Nicosia Pandemic Hospital. The patient, Siho Ernez, had co-existing health problems, Kibris Postasi reported.

This brings the death total linked to Covid-19 to 236.

Elsewhere, Kibris Postasi reports that in the last 24 hours, 94 people tested positive for the coronavirus, showing a steady decline in the infection rate.

Kibris Postasi