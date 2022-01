A 39-year-old man has died from the coronavirus this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Ahmet Korkmaz, 39, who had been in the intensive care unit at the Pandemic Hospital in Nicosia since 19 December last year, had no pre-existing health problems, died today.

Yeniduzen reported that he had received two doses of Sinovac, however, he had become extremely ill after contracting the coronavirus.

This latest death from the coronavirus brings the toll to 146.

Yeniduzen