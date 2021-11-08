In the last 24 hours, 18,655 tests for the coronavirus were performed, 117 people tested positive, 100 of whom were local and one person has died from the virus, Yeniduzen reported on Sunday.

According to Kibris Postasi, the individual who died aged 41, had been in the intensive care unit at the Pandemic Hospital since 3 November, had no chronic health problems but had not been vaccinated against Covid.

Local cases are distributed as follows: Nicosia – 39, Kyrenia – 29, Famagusta – 22, Iskele – 3, Güzelyurt – 4, Lefke – 3.

Currently, there are 44 people in the Pandemic Hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus to date is 23,409 and the death toll has risen to 90.

