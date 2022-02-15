Tuesday, 15 February, 2022.

Fuel prices are expected to increase as of midnight tonight, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Minister of Economy and Energy Sunat Atun told Kibris Postasi that “the price regulation is not arbitrary, but mandatory“, however, how much the price of fuel will be increased is not settled yet.

Minister Atun said, “Price regulation is routine. Every 5 to 15 days, the government is obliged to take the average of the fuel prices and announce it”, he said.

The last increase in fuel prices was made on January 27.

Including this latest price hike, fuel prices have increased by more than 100 percent since May 7, 2021, with a total of ten price hikes and one discount.

Kibris Postasi