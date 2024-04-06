A number of organisations and political parties will hold a march and rally on Friday, April 26th, for “a free and clean society where poverty, injustice, and lawlessness end“, Yeniduzen reports.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers Union (KTOEÖS) Selma Eylem, in a written statement said that representatives of some organisations and political parties held a meeting at the KTOEÖS Central Nicosia building last Wednesday.

Eylem, stating that “fraud, theft, robbery, looting, plunder, bribery, favouritism, and the creation of a black money order” in the country, emphasised that those who benefit from this order have hindered the solution of the Cyprus problem for years and ensured that it remains outside international law.

She that it was decided to hold a march and rally on Friday, April 26 at 18:00 to demand “the accountability of the authorities who create the order, the trial of privileged ‘nobles’ in a transparent manner, and for a free and clean society where peace and resolution are achieved, poverty, injustice, and lawlessness end”.

Eylem said that “The knife is now at the bone. Urgently, together, we must raise our voices for our country, our future, hold accountability, and express our demand for freedom“. She invited the public to join the march and the rally on April 26.

