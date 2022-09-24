Saturday, 24 September 2022

The father of a four-year-old boy who has Cerebral Palsy is desperately trying to raise $50,000 in order for his son to have surgery, Yeniduzen reported.

Little Kuzey Selengüçlü developed the disease when his brain was starved of oxygen at birth.

So far, his parents have raised $44,000 to enable their son to have surgeries necessary to help him walk. The operations will be performed at St. Louis Childrens’ Hospital in the United States. Kuzey’s father said that surgery will give his son an 80 percent chance of standing upright and walking.

Mr Selengüçlü stated that they had managed to raise $44,000 since March, and that they had until Monday increase it to $50,000, otherwise the surgery may be postponed until January, because they have to notify the hospital 45 days before surgery is available.

He said, “We needed $68 thousand for this surgery, our estimate was around $72-73 thousand as a result of the change in the exchange rate. After I can collect 68 thousand dollars, if necessary, I will sell my car and heal my child. This amount exceeds our scope. This is a fact that exceeds the abilities of many people living in Cyprus. When you convert this amount to Turkish Lira, it amounts to over one million TL. Moreover, in the face of the high cost, our people find it difficult to make ends meet by the end of the month. Our only goal is to collect this money with the help of our people and take Kuzey for surgery… Why should we miss that when he has a chance?”

Kuzey’s father said that they had appealed to the Ministry of Health for help, but the only offer they got was from the Tax Office, which has permitted them to raise funds for the operations without having to pay tax on the monies.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of 20 TL to help this little boy get the surgeries he needs can do so by sending an SMS to the following IBAN numbers from TC Ziraat Bank branches on behalf of Gürdal Selengüçlü or to 3205 via Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell or TRNC Telsim line.

Swift Code: TCZBTRAXXX

TRY IBAN: TR2500010008619712645105004

GBP IBAN: TR410001000861971264105007

EURO IBAN: TR680001000861971264105006

USD IBAN: TR950001000861971264105005

Yeniduzen