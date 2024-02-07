A 26-year–old individual only identified as O.P. was arrested following the discovery of a total of 1 kilo of assorted drugs where the person was residing in Kyrenia, Kibris Postasi reports.

During a search carried out by teams from the Narcotics and Smuggling Prevention Directorate, 300 grams of mephedrone, 212 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of amphetamine, 3 grams of MDMA, all concealed in 2.5 kilograms total weight of 20 packages of chocolate, confectionery, and paste believed to contain narcotics, 500 ml of oil believed to contain narcotics, 500 grams of mushrooms, 20 grams of liquid, and a total of 88 pieces of stamps believed to contain LSD-type narcotics.

One precision scale, and one metal grinder also were detected and seized as evidence.

The police announced that the individual in question has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

[A report published in September last year on the European organised crime index stated, inter alia that, “Foreign criminal actors dominate the drug market in TRNC… There are many people wanted by INTERPOL in TRNC”. Ed.]

Kibris Postasi