A 24-year-old has been arrested for being in possession of five counterfeit 20 US dollar bills. The arrest followed a seached of a residence in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reported.

The police have warned the public and business owners to be alert as there could be more fake 20 US dollar bills in circulation.

The serial numbers of the confiscated counterfeit notes are as follows:

JB12497174A

JB12497110A

JB12497183A

JB12497121A

JB12497175A

The Police Press Officer has warned banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, markets and citizens, as well as people and institutions that will trade and exchange money, to be alert, since there is a possibility that these counterfeit notes may have been already circulated. They were warned to report the suspects to the nearest police station.

Kibris Postasi