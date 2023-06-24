Saturday, 24 June 2023

Police arrested an individual only identified as MG (48) for discharging a firearm at his home in Esentepe, Kibris Postasi reports.

Following a complaint to the police by a neighbour who heard a shot fired at the person’s home, police visited the house and were threatened by MG who pointed the gun at the police.

MG was arrested and police made a search of the property where they discovered 21 live rounds of ammunition, 10 empty shell casings. They also discovered 5.5 grams of cannabis and ten cannabis plants growing in pots.

All these items were seized and taken as evidence.

Kibris Postasi