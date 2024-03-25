Mustafa Saçar, who was arrested within the scope of the investigation carried out at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU), appeared at court again, Kibris Postasi reports.

The police stated that Saçar was involved in the crimes of “obtaining money by fraud”, “forgery in accounts”, “forging documents” and “laundering proceeds of crime”.

Sharing the details of the investigation, the police stated that Saçar, who ran a cafeteria within the university, had issued 29 invoices to the university, but did not provide any services and had obtained 1,711,806 TL fraudulently.

The judge decided that Saçar should give a cash guarantee of 100,000TL, that two guarantors should sign a surety bond of 1 million Turkish Lira each, that a travel ban should be imposed, and that he should sign in at his nearest police station.

