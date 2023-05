Friday, 5 May 2023

Two people, aged 20 and 23 respectively, were arrested on suspicion of circulating counterfeit 50 TL and 100 TL notes, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, a total of 250 TL in fake banknotes was spent on fuel and alcohol at a petrol station and cafe in Güzelyurt.

The serial number of the 50 TL banknote was A 625 255 060 and the serial number of the fake 100 TL banknote was A 352 712 566.

Yeniduzen