Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Four people aged between 24 and 25 were arrested for lighting a fire on Carretta Beach in Akdeniz, Kibris Postasi reports.

The four were arrested for lighting a campfire in a turtle conservation area at 3am on Tuesday morning.

According to the Police Press Officer, all four were issued with fines by the Environmental Protection Department, and legal action was initiated against them for making a campfire without permission.

Kibris Postasi