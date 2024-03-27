Artillery exercises will be conducted in the Mevlevi region between Monday April 1 and Friday April 5, the Güzelyurt District Governorship has announced.

According to the statement made by the Governorship, the exercises will take place between 07:30 and 21:00 on the specified dates. Entry to the following areas during this period will be prohibited:

To the west: East of the line passing 500 m southeast of Yuvacık village – 700 m east of Kalkanlı,

To the east: West of the line between Tutukçu T. and Gürkan Burnu,

To the south: North of the line between 500 m southeast of Yuvacık village and 500 m east of Soğan T.

To the north: North of the line between 700 m east of Kalkanlı and Gürkan Burnu.

Entering the area will endanger life and property until further notice is given for free access, as search and destroy operations for unexploded shells will continue after the exercises are completed.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi