Friday, 30 December 2022

Research has shown that climate change has contributed to the spread of the Asian Tiger Mosquito (Aedes albopictus), which will continue to spread to the east and west in the Mediterranean region, to the coastal areas of Greece and to Turkey and the Balkan countries, Yeniduzen reports.

Experts say that airborne diseases in the country should be evaluated in detail, multidisciplinary studies should be carried out in this field, infection and vector control programmes should be implemented in cooperation with health authorities.

The TMC-TRNC Microbiology Platform issued a press release about the Asian Tiger Mosquito (Aedes Albopictus) and stated that the climatic conditions in Cyprus provide a favourable environment for various vectorial diseases.

The statement reads as follows:

“The detection of the fly species Aedes albopictus, also known as the “Asian Tiger Mosquito” in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is an issue that should be carefully examined in terms of public health. According to the report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the fly species in question has been detected in various parts of the world, as well as in Europe. This fly was first detected in the tropical forests of South East Asia, and then spread throughout the world.

“According to the ECDC’s report, Portugal, east of the Adriatic Coast, eastern parts of Turkey and Russia’s Caspian Sea coast are considered to be the most likely sites in Europe for Aedes Albopictus to settle. According to the research, it is stated that this species will continue to spread to the east and west in the Mediterranean region, to the coastal areas of Greece and to Turkey and the Balkan countries. Considering the climate changes, it is assumed that over time many regions in Europe will become more suitable for Aedes albopictus.

“The amount of Aedes albopictus populations may vary seasonally depending on some factors, especially temperature. The number of adult fly populations is also increasing, as larval development is faster at higher temperatures. Research shows that the number of adult female flies, which increased in May-September period in Italy, reached the highest level in July; It shows that the population increased in the summer and autumn periods in Greece, with the highest numbers being detected in October.

“Although female flies of the Aedes albopictus species mostly bite humans during the day and outdoors, some studies show that this species can bite humans indoors as well. Since Aedes albopictus can be a vector for various microorganisms, it can transmit them to humans. This fly can infect humans, especially Deng, Zika and Chikungunya viruses, and can also be a vector for various agents, including West Nile virus.

“The climatic conditions in Cyprus prepare a favourable environment for various vectorial diseases. In some studies, antibody responses to Leishmania, Rickettsia and West Nile virus were detected in humans as a result of serological tests, which revealed that vector-borne diseases should be carefully investigated throughout the country.

“Members of the Tropical and Vectorial Diseases Research Group, operating under the Turkish Microbiology Society (TMC)-TRNC Microbiology Platform and the Near East University DESAM Research Institute, underlined the need for a detailed evaluation of vectorial diseases in our country, conducting multidisciplinary studies, and cooperating with health authorities. stated that infection and vector control programmes should be put into effect.”

Yeniduzen