Asil Nadir Taken Into Intensive Care

  • 9:39 am

[Asil Nadir – File Photo]
Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Well-known businessman Asil Nadir was taken to the intensive care unit of NEU Hospital yesterday, Yeniduzen reported.

Nadir, who had arrhythmia of the heart, was first taken to intensive care, and then the Near East University Hospital Cardiology Department

Head of the Cardiology Department  Dr. Hamza Duygu and his team successfully treated Nadir and he was then admitted to a standard ward.

Mr Nadir is otherwise in good health, doctors say. He will remain in hospital under observation for the time being.

