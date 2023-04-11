Tuesday, 11 April 2023

The General Assembly concluded discussions on the amendment to the Draft Law on Public Procurement at 8pm on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

The general vote on the bill will be held at the next legislative session, as it has not been deemed urgent.

The General Assembly will meet again this morning to perform an audit.

Unions and NGO’s have been protesting outside the Assembly building against the amendment for the last few days, saying that purchasing fuel without tender for Kib-Tek has already driven up the cost of electricity. It has also been argued that locking in energy contracts for up to 20 years leaves no room for engaging with green technology.

The Draft Public Procurement (Amendment) Law aims to facilitate the activities of state-owned enterprises and public legal entities established under their own special laws by updating the figures in the direct purchase article.

The bill also includes provisions that prevent large companies that have already invested, from purchasing goods and services in emergencies or emergency situations, which are the basic needs of electricity and water supply.

With the draft, direct procurement will be ensured by authorising the contracting authority to meet the needs in urgent cases such as water and electricity supply, which are basic needs due to the public interest.

Purchases of goods and services, which are mandatory for ensuring compatibility and standardisation with existing goods, equipment, technology or services, from the real or legal person from whom the first purchase was made, with contracts to be arranged on the basis of the main contract and the total duration of which shall not exceed three years.

However, the contracting authority may purchase from real or legal persons with contracts whose total duration will not exceed twenty years for large projects involving large amounts of investment and/or requiring large investments, related to water and electricity supply.

