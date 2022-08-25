Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Special Draft Law on the Unification of Municipalities was passed yesterday in parliament.

Deputies suggest amendments to a number of articles in the bill which were passed by the assembly.

During a break in the session, some MPs went outside the assembly building to join protestors who said the unification act was unconstitutional. There were clashes with police as demonstrators tried to park municipal vehicles in front of the assembly building.

Critics, while acknowledging that reform in local municipalities was long overdue, have said that merely lumping 28 municipalities into 18 would only create chaos and disrupt services.

President of the Municipal Workers Union (BES) Yalınkaya argued that the legal status of 28 municipalities will be abolished with the passing of the bill, and 4500 municipal employees will be left in the middle as the construction of 18 municipalities will not happen because it is against the Constitution.

Kibris Postasi