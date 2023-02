Friday, 10 February 2023

Customs officers at Famagusta Port discovered an attempt to smuggle electronic cigarettes from North Cyprus to Turkey on aid trucks bound for the Kahramanmaraş region, the epicentre of two disastrous earthquakes.

Kibris Postasi comments on the lack of scruples of such persons taking advantage of a national tragedy where over 18,000 people died.

