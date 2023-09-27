Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Two pharmacists suspected of involvement in prescription fraud appeared in court today, Yeniduzen reports.

The two, only identified as İ.T. and AK, have been linked to 26 rubbish bags with the barcodes cut off discovered in Gemikonağı.

Following examination of the camera recordings made in the area, it was determined that the drugs had been deliberately dumped in order to destroy evidence.

During the search at his pharmacy, it was determined that pharmacist İ.T. had burned a number of documents and drugs in the sink. Meanwhile, a search of his home revealed that he had tried to destroy the drug barcodes by dissolving them in water.

A total of 2,973 drugs found had a market value of 269,000 TL.

A two-day arrest warrant was issued for the suspects.

Yeniduzen