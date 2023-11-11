Saturday, 11 November 2023

Citizens are struggling daily with the cost of living while prices are based on the purchasing power of foreigners, leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhürman said, Yeniduzen reports.

“We agree on one thing. The thing we agree on is that we are getting poorer. Meanwhile there is a structure worrying about who will be the minister“, he said.

In an interview on Zirve Kıbrıs Web TV, Erhürman spoke about the budget, saying that the Republican Assembly had been turned into a royal Assembly.

“If you try to govern like this, more problems will arise at the assembly…”, he said.

Responding to a question about the revelation, during the Assembly budget committee meeting, about thousands of liras spent on petrol for two malfunctioning Assembly vehicles which were currently in the garage, and that an investigation had been launched, Erhürman said,

“The Assembly is actually being governed like a monarchy. The regulations are not followed”.

Erhürman emphasised that the country is faced with a management style that will leave people astonished. “A structure that worries about who will be the minister...”

He said that there should be “More Assembly in the street, more street in the Assembly”.

Government Disregarding Its Own Rules

The CTP leader said: “The Assembly is the legislative body. The legislative body does not comply with its own laws. You appoint the bureaucrats. The Assembly president, prime minister, and president are all under your control. Why don’t you apply the regulations of the Assembly? The Assembly presidency is one thing, and being the president of the Assembly is another.

“There are many decisions taken without the knowledge of these people. If you don’t know that the Assembly should be governed according to its laws, it means the Assembly is not being governed.

“The Republic Assembly has been turned into a royal assembly. If you try to govern like this, more problems will arise in the assembly”, he stated.

“We are tired of someone trying to sell statism to us. With this mentality, there is no statism, no nationalism, there is only one seat”.

Erhürman pointed out that mere rhetoric would bring nothing meaningful for the general public.

Yeniduzen