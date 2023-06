Thursday, 29 June 2023

The Met Office has issued a reminder to avoid staying out in the sun for more than ten minutes without taking precautions against sunburn, and heat stroke, Yeniduzen reports.

The time to avoid being outdoors for any length of time is between 11am and 4pm.

The public is advised to cover up, wear a hat, keep to the shade and avoid outdoor sport between those times.

Yeniduzen