LGC News logo

Baby Carreta Turtles Released Into The Sea

  • 11:16 am

North Cyprus News - Kids release turtles - Iskele

Friday, 12 August, 2022 

Hundreds of environmental volunteers, their families and children, as well as Lions and Leo Clubs, participated in the environmental event held in Zaradise Garden in Iskele to release 80 baby turtles (Carreta Carreta) into the sea.

The event was organised in cooperation with the Eastern Mediterranean University SAGM – Underwater Research and Imaging Centre. 

Tourists and members of the public also enjoyed the event.

North Cyprus News - Lions and Leo Club - Iskele
[Lions and Leo Clubs – Iskele]
The Lions Clubs in Northern Cyprus came together at the special event of İskele Sahil Lions Club to release the baby carettas into the sea.

Lions Clubs thanked the head of the EMU’s Underwater Research and Imaging Centre Dr. Burak Ali Çiçek and his team for their cooperation and presented him with a commemorative plaque.

Lions Club Press Release

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook